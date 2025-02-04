Tool’s Danny Carey just invented an exercise bike with a built-in drum workout

You know the drill. You're sucking it up, working out like an animal, killing yourself slowly and the guy on the machine next to you is barely breaking a sweat…

That’s the body-shaming reality now being presented to drummers all over the world by Danny Carey, the resident stool minder for alt-metal, art rock, heavy prog noisemakers Tool.

For, rather than simply focus on his nightly, upper body workout, providing the beats for the band, Carey is all about the core and regularly works out at home on his exercise bike, pumping his quads and glutes to ensure maximum double kick drum demolition the next time he’s behind the kit.

And while he’s effectively seated on what pretty much amounts to drum stool, what else is a drummer going to do but drum?

Thus Carey has supplemented his bike with a practice pad that allows his exercise regime to go full body, stimulating both heart and mind as he keeps in shape and perhaps plots his next eleven-minute drum solo …

And eager to spread the word he’s taken to YouTube to provide inspiration for anyone wishing to achieve similar excellence.

Danny’s Carey’s drum invention - YouTube Watch On

Just the thing when you’re about to headline your own Tool In The Sand festival in the Dominican Republic and then immediately embark on a tour of Latin America straight after.