“The story of a misfit kid who grew up to be a punk rock hero”: Joey Ramone to be the subject of a new children’s book

News
By published

Book will “speak to young folks navigating the complexities of growing up”

Gabbe Gabba We Accept You cover, drawing of Joey Ramone singing
(Image credit: Drag City)

Here’s a news story that will moisten the eyes of even the most cynical old punk – the late Joey Ramone is set to be the subject of a children’s picture book for “all the kids who feel a little different.”

It’s called Gabba Gabba We Accept You: The Wondrous Tale of Joey Ramone and will be published in June via Drag City, the publishing arm of the indie record label of the same name. The author is Jay Ruttenburg, with illustrations by Lucinda Schreiber.

Gabba Gabba We Accept You tells “the story of a misfit kid who grew up to be a punk rock hero,” according to the book’s description. “The challenging times that Jeffrey Ross Hyman endured before becoming Joey Ramone speak to young folks navigating the complexities of growing up, via teachable punk stuff: being your own person with your own compass and embracing uniqueness.”

Ruttenburg explained how he alighted on the idea of the using the character of Joey: “My daughter just turned 11, so I’ve spent recent years in children’s book land. I think I’ve read her 97 books about Abraham Lincoln and 12,984 about Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"It occurred to me that a lot of the life lessons I’ve been trying to teach her weren’t learned through my family or school, but through punk stuff: the importance of being your own person, following your own radar instead of a group’s, embracing uniqueness, etc. The Ramones, and in particular Joey, seemed like the perfect embodiment of that.”

The real Joey had a difficult childhood, suffered from frail health and was diagnosed with both schizophrenia and obsessive compulsion disorder when he was in his teens. There has been a Netflix biopic of his life – I Slept With Joey Ramone – in the pipeline for some time that depicts all of these challenges as well as the Ramones’ uniquely challenging career.

But just as the band’s twin pillars – Joey and guitarist Johnny - barely spoke to each other for much of the band’s lifetime, a legal battle between the estates of the two bandmates has held up production of I Slept With Joey Ramone.

Joey’s brother, Mickey Leigh and Johnny’s widow Linda Cummings-Ramone have traded suits and insults and four years after it was first announced there is still no confirmed release date for the movie.

Will Simpson
Will Simpson
News and features writer

Will Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. He is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and his second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' is due out in 2025

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about artists
Tim Burgess

“It’s about those bands who need merch income to survive”: The Charlatans' Tim Burgess fronts a new Manchester festival that allows bands to keep all their merch profits
Brian Eno

“In terms of what it’s done to societies, it’s been a catastrophe. What it’s done to politics has been completely toxic”: Brian Eno on social media, plus his thoughts on AI
Tim Burgess

“It’s about those bands who need merch income to survive”: The Charlatans' Tim Burgess fronts a new Manchester festival that allows bands to keep all their merch profits
See more latest
Most Popular
Tim Burgess
“It’s about those bands who need merch income to survive”: The Charlatans' Tim Burgess fronts a new Manchester festival that allows bands to keep all their merch profits
Deals of the week
MusicRadar deals of the week: Bag yourself £300 off a premium Taylor acoustic, £270 off the Fender American Pro II Strat, $100 off the Line 6 HX Stomp, and so much more
Brian Eno
“In terms of what it’s done to societies, it’s been a catastrophe. What it’s done to politics has been completely toxic”: Brian Eno on social media, plus his thoughts on AI
Vai in 1995
“Throughout my career I’ve made a psychological point of veering away from anything too pentatonic. I’m not a blues player in the conventional sense - but this song called for a bluesy touch”: Steve Vai’s greatest song was released 30 years ago today
Fender Player II Advanced FSR
“With locking tuners and hard-tail bridges, these are built to play hard”: Fender stealth-launches limited edition Player II Advanced – an HH Telecaster and HSS Strat with ebony fingerboards and loaded with Seymour Duncan pickups
Vince Gill at Opry 100
"This is about her son": Emotional scenes all round as country music’s past and present celebrate Grand Ole Opry’s 100th anniversary
Catalinbread Talisman Ghost
“Part of reimagining old technology is stepping outside the boundaries of possibility”: Catalinbread’s new stompbox tribute to the EMT 140 runs two emulations of the classic plate reverb and runs them in “modulated tandem”
Elton John and Brandi Carlile
“American Idol - just the worst. Take risks. Go and play in a pub”: Elton John has a blueprint for musicians who want to establish themselves and have a long career - and it doesn’t involve TV talent shows
ujam moog
"I love that sound - it's the reason I bought a Polymoog": UJAM's Vox Humana faithfully captures the classic Polymoog preset from Gary Numan's Cars
The Collection: Kirk Hammett is a 400-page coffee table book documenting the Metallica lead guitarist&#039;s epic gear arsenal, telling the stories behind them.
“The deepest-ever dive into the Metallica star’s eclectic guitar collection”: Kirk Hammett and Gibson Publishing team up for epic coffee-table book