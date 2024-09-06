“When I’m here at this studio, I’m relaxed and I am able to face my demons”: Lady Gaga on the joy of recording at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La studio

Lady Gaga has confirmed that she plans to release a new pop-focused album - working title, LG7 - in February, preceded by a new single in October. She’s also hinted that an additional ‘surprise’ musical project is in the works, details of which are currently under wraps.

Speaking to Vogue, Gaga confirmed that she’s been recording at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La studio in Malibu, California, and that she’s come to appreciate its unique vibes. “When I’m here at this studio, I’m relaxed and I am able to face my demons and what’s remarkable is… that’s the music. I’m able to hear it back,” she says.

“I’ve developed a relationship with this place - almost like a person.”

In the same interview, Gaga also enthused about a range of young female artists, including Charli XCX, Chappell Roan and Billie Eilish.

“I mean, I really love them,” she says. “I go on the internet and, like, cry. And I love Taylor Swift too. And Kesha. I watch it all, and I’m like: Yup. Go! Just Go.”

Getting emotional, she adds: “I’m not only cheering them on, I want them to know that my heart is in it with them. And I want them all to feel really happy.”

As well as teasing new music, Gaga is currently promoting Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to 2019’s Joker, which starred Joaquin Phoenix. What’s more, she recently released Die With A Smile, a duet with Bruno Mars, which she says was recorded as she was putting her new album to bed.

“He asked me to come to his studio to hear something,” says Gaga. “It was around midnight when I got there and I was blown away. We stayed up all night finishing the song.”