"That’s a real song? I thought that was just a melody in my head. It was really weird": Lily Collins didn't realise that the songs that father Phil had played to her as a child were actually famous

Lily Collins has forged her own path to fame, most notably as the star of Netflix’s Emily In Paris but there’s no escaping the lengthy shadow of her father, Genesis drummer turned lead vocalist turned 80s/90s soft rock superstar Phil Collins.

And while Collins Junior has nothing but respect and pride for Collins Senior, it seems her knowledge of his back catalogue may not be as extensive as you might first presume.

Speaking to Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen the star easily plucks out her favourite song by her famous father as part of the show’s Clubhouse Jukebox segment.

Lily Collins Was Shocked When She Found Out Phil Collinsâ€™ Genesis Songs Were Real | WWHL - YouTube Watch On

After successfully delivering the universally agreed consensus: “I don’t know, there’s too many,” the star plumps for: “Probably In The Air Tonight.” Hmm. Hardly a deep cut then…

Collins Senior’s debut solo track was a global smash back in 1980, becoming both the soundtrack to the decade and that chocolate shilling gorilla .

However, when asked to pick her favourite Genesis number, Collins Junior is less nimble. While confirming that she had attended a Genesis gig while “probably in a stomach” naming a single song by Godalming’s greatest completely eludes her.

“Ooh, I don’t know if I have…” Collins trails off while staring at the floor… Before going on to elaborate on her unique relationship with the works of prog’s barmiest bards.

“The funny thing is that I have these memories as a kid of songs where I don’t know if they’re actually real. Because they were in my head when I was maybe in the womb,” she explains.

“But then when I went to the first Genesis concert that I actually remembered as an adult, there were songs that came on that I went, That’s a real song? I thought that was just a melody in my head. It was really weird.”

Yes, Lily. We’ve all been there.

