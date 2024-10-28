“I never, ever get nervous before a show, but it was nerve-racking”: Mike Portnoy on his Dream Theater live return

Mike Portnoy has admitted he was verrry nervous at his first gig back with Dream Theater last week.

The band’s show in London last Sunday (October 20) marked the drummer’s return after 14 years away. In an interview with Metal Global, he described how he felt playing again with the band again.

"I said it to the guys right after the show, it's, like, 'We can all take a deep breath now and now we can start to have fun.' The first show was just so intense that even during the show, it just was a lot of concentration and there was so much expectations. And so now with that out of the way, we can actually take a deep breath and now start to enjoy it."

When asked if he was nervous before taking the stage in London, he revealed: "I'll admit - I was. I never, ever get nervous before a show, but it was nerve-racking.

"My first time back with the guys in, I guess, 14 years live, plus such a massive venue and so much expectations and focus on us that we knew we'd be under the microscope. So, yeah, it was actually nerve-racking."

Dream Theater - Pull Me Under [OFFICIAL VIDEO] - YouTube

Portnoy rejoined the band last year, but has not been short of work in the intervening years. The drummer is known for the numerous side projects and tribute bands. In his time away he’s played with Liquid Tension Experiment, Flying Colors, Transatlantic, a prog ‘supergroup’, Adrenaline Mob, a more traditional hard rock group, The Winery Dogs, another rock trio, Sons Of Apollo, a prog metal outfit as well as the Neal Morse group. Oh and he also found time to drum with Twisted Sister during their 2015-16 tour.

But he’s still probably best known for Dream Theater. His first album back with the band, Parasomnia is set to be released early next year. The London date was the first of a lengthy 40th anniversary tour that will extend well into 2025.

In a recent interview with Chile’s Sonar FM, Portnay admitted he missed the band during his time away: "Well, of course...Not all Dream Theater fans went on the ride with me with all of my other bands.

"So, every time I would tour with Sons Of Apollo or Winery Dogs or Neal Morse Band, I would see some Dream Theater fans, but there's a big portion of the fanbase that wasn't with me for all those years. So yeah, I missed them and I missed the guys and I missed the music. We were always a family first and foremost."