“She actually gives me so much advice on taking care of myself and being me in an industry that’s so overwhelming sometimes”: Olivia Rodrigo has been getting advice from Chappell Roan

Olivia Rodrigo has revealed that Chappell Roan has been advising her about how to navigate the choppy waters of the music industry.

In an interview with Billboard, Rodrigo said of Roan: “She actually gives me so much advice on taking care of myself and being me in an industry that’s so overwhelming sometimes. I really appreciate her. If I give her any advice, I’m not so sure. But I get a lot from her.”

Of course, Roan has already been vocal about the pressures of sudden fame. She has compared it to “an abusive ex-husband” and has said she “didn’t know it would feel this bad.” In a recent interview with The Face she had also called on the normalisation of extreme fan behaviour, complaining of “stalking, talking shit online, (people who) won’t leave you alone, yelling at you in public.”

Even before that, she had posted on TikTok about some “weird and creepy” followers and calling out the “predatory behaviour” of some so-called ‘superfans’ which often include “non-consensual physical and social interactions”.

Rodrigo has recently completed all her 2024 dates on her Guts World Tour. She has a few South American shows pencilled in for March next year and a couple at Manchester’s Co-op Arena for the summer, but other than that 2025 looks set to be a more relaxing year for the Californian singer.

As for Roan, she is very much still riding the tiger. Last week it was announced that she, Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX – the three breakout stars of 2024 – will all be among the headlining acts at the Barcelona edition of Primavera – one of the biggest festivals in Europe. Charli XCX took to Twitter/X and in a nod to the changing of the guard their collective emergence has symbolised, wrote: “headlining primavera sound next year with sabrina and chappell. finally holy trinity unlocked ;)”