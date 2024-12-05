Nintendon’t say it’s true: Sleep Token vocalist appears to play Nintendo Switch live on stage

The world of alt metal has just been shaken to its foundations as shocking footage has emerged of one of its heaviest bands appearing to endorse one of gaming’s kiddiest consoles. Worse yet, the footage of vibe-shattering detachment appears to have been captured mid-gig at a recent show at the O2 Arena.

Currently being passed around the incredulous fans of Sleep Token is a fan-captured video that appears to show lead vocalist Vessel showing off his Nintendo prowess mid-song to a roadie. In the footage - in full stage gear and with a baying crowd at his feet - Vessel takes time out to discuss his leet gaming skillz with a (usually) backstage hand.

Then, with a guitar solo running out and sensing the arrival of his vocal cue, Vessel passes the console to his buddy, who elegantly disappears through a trap door in the floor while giving his boss a meaty thumbs aloft. ‘Achievement unlocked’, we assume.

But it’s perhaps Vessel’s choice of console that’s got their fans most rattled with their surprise and disgust perhaps best summed up by this comment:

IS THAT A FUCKING SWITCH? https://t.co/tGFOQNS0z1December 3, 2024

One might assume that such voracious metallers would only go for the most hardcore of gaming platforms. A self-built, water-cooled PC gaming tower perhaps? Or at least an Xbox Series X? With a suitably gorey custom skin? However, for brooding, masked, lead vocalist Vessel it seems that there’s only one console that makes his eyes light up.

Yes, Vessel would appear to be a Nintendo Switch fan - that would be the rainbow-coloured, kid-friendly console that’s home to Mario, Zelda and Pokémon. And, much like the demons that haunt his inner soul, he's “gotta catch ‘em all”.

1UP-manship

The ‘Token are very much a band on the rise. Last December they played their first Wembley Arena gig and have spent 2024 on an extended arena tour including two days at London’s prestigious O2. Never revealing their true identities, the band live in a shadowy netherworld, rarely engaging with the press but still tipped for great things.

In August this year they won Best Album at the Heavy Music Awards 2024 for their third album, Take Me Back To Eden, an album which Billboard Music Awards last month placed among its prestigious Top Hard Rock Album finalists.

And their curious on-stage gaming choice isn’t the first time that the band have courted bowel-busting, mid-gig, fan-captured controversy. Footage from their 29 April 2023 performance of their song Atlantic in Sydney, Australia went viral thanks to the unscheduled interjection of an audience member’s, loud, audible fart during the song’s moving piano interlude.

What next? Backstage footage of the band enjoying Love Island? Vessel caught on camera turning down chilli sauce on his kebab?

Look, let’s give them the benefit of the doubt. Perhaps it wasn’t a Switch at all but the rather more hardcore Steam Deck?

Or - wait a minute - don't tell me that was Barbie Dreamhouse Party on the Wii U?