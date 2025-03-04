"It's kind of scary singing it in front of the person who wrote it and sang it": Chappell Roan sings Your Song and duets with Elton John on Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me and Pink Pony Club

Chappell Roan duetted with Elton John at the legendary singer-songwriter's annual post-Oscars AIDS Foundation Party on Sunday evening, and praised her parents for first introducing her to the Rocket Man’s music.

She introduced her cover of Your Song by saying: "I'm going to sing a song that's one of my favourite songs of all time. I think it's like, I don't know, maybe the best song of all time. I dedicate it to my parents because they introduced me to Elton John, so I would not even be here were it not for them, and, obviously, Elton, this is your song.”

She added: "It's kind of scary singing it in front of the person who wrote it and sang it."

Aside from her own hits - Casual, Hot To Go and Good Luck Babe - Roan also played Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me, on which Elton played keys and added vocals. John also joined her on her own hit, Pink Pony Club.

Roan paid tribute to the 77-year-old singer, saying: “I would just like to say thank you, Elton, for believing in Pink Pony Club. He played it first, y’all. And I’m so grateful that you would have me here. You have sacrificed so much for the queer community, and you made it so I could be the artist I could be.”

As for Elton, he’s clearly enamoured with the 27 year old who was one of last year’s big breakout stars. He said that he “just freaked out," when he heard her music. "I immediately wanted to get her on the programme, and she came on the programme and I interviewed her and I fell in love with her and I fell in love with the album. I’ve continued to be her friend hopefully and speak to her quite a lot."

"[She is] one of the biggest stars in the world right now, quite rightly so. [She] not only speaks with her voice on stage, she speaks with her voice off stage in a candid and wonderful way."

It’s no surprise that Roan and Elton have quickly formed a mutual appreciation society. He has a track record of taking young artists, from the Scissor Sisters to Rufus Wainwright, under his wing, and in the 1970s was rocking a flamboyant look not a million miles removed from the one Roan is now known for.

All things considered, it wasn’t a bad weekend for the Midwest Princess. At the Brits on Saturday night she also won both International Artist Of The Year and Best International Single for Good Luck, Babe!