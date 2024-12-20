“It's fantastic, playing with my old mate“: Ringo Starr joins Paul McCartney for emotional Got Back tour finale in London

It was always going to be an emotional night, but Paul McCartney's Got Back tour finale at London's O2 Arena packed more surprises in than most. Not least the astonishing arrival of ANOTHER Beatle - with Ringo Starr stepping on stage to join Paul to perform an encore for the ages.



Paul's final night at The O2 had already been a rollercoaster, from a stunning assortment of Macca's solo, Wings and The Beatles' most beloved tracks, alongside some unexpected shocks. Prior to a bravura performance of Get Back, Paul welcomed The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood to the stage, to let forth some scintillating licks amid the Beatles' blues-rock classic.



Then there was the moment a pyrotechnic went off slightly early during the incendiary Live and Let Die, capturing everyone by surprise - not least Sir Paul. "It's too loud!" he complained to the crowd afterwards. Or the heartwarming children's choir Paul had assembled to help him belt out Christmas classic, Wonderful Christmastime



But, it was following a magisterial, life-affirming performance of crowd-galvaniser Hey Jude that Paul returned for an encore. The 20,000 capacity venue's collective jaws dropped as McCartney let the cat out of the bag;“We’ve got another surprise for you. Bring to the stage the mighty, the one and only Mr Ringo Starr.”

Paul McCartney + Ringo Starr „Sgt. Pepper‘s“ and „Helter Skelter“ live O2 Arena London, 19.12.2024 - YouTube Watch On

And, then Ringo arrived - alongside his own drum kit - wheeled into position at the right of Paul. "I've had a great night tonight!," Ringo announced to the crowd, before asking "How about you?"



Paul asked his former bandmate the question that everyone was eagerly anticipating “Should we rock?" Macca then lapsed into his native Scouse, ordering Starr to "Get on your kit lah!"

And boom, the pair dove headlong into a kinetic performance of 1967's Sgt Pepper's Lonely Heart's Club Band (Reprise), before gear-switching into a savage take on proto-metal monolith, Helter Skelter.

The astonishing reunion was captured by numerous fans, including the video we've shared above from user 71lox (we were in attendance, but our own videos/pics are somewhat further back!)

(Image credit: Raphael Pour-Hashemi)

Following this finger-blistering performance, Ringo waved farewell to the crowd - still blown away at the sight the surviving Beatles on stage together.

"I'm off now but I've had a great night, love you all - especially this man" Starr said, gesturing to his fellow Beatle. As Ringo left the stage, Paul said to the crowd, "It’s fantastic, playing with me old mate, but there comes a time when we’ve got to go home."

But, while some might be anticipating that the end of this huge 59-date tour, which officially started way back in 2022 might be the 82-year-old's last, Sir Paul was keen to allay any fears, "All that remains to be said is - see you next time!”



Magic.