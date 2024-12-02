“It’s a great honour, but it’s going to cost me a fortune to do it”: Rod Stewart spills the beans on the price of playing Glastonbury

Rod Stewart has claimed that playing Glastonbury next year will be an expensive undertaking, saying that “it’s going to cost me a fortune to do it”.

Performers don’t usually talk openly about such things, but it’s well known in the industry that Glastonbury pays its artists substantially less than other festivals – partly because it donates a large portion of its takings to charities, partly because as by far the largest UK festival with a TV audience of millions, it can afford to not be so generous. However, during an interview on Talk Sport with Ally McCoist and Alan Brazil, the 79 singer spilled the beans, as it were.

“It’s a great honour,” he said. “It’s going to cost me a fortune to do it. $300,000 (£236,832). I’ve got to bring all my band back from America, of course Glastonbury don’t pay for that.”

“But I don’t care if it cost me $1 million, I would have done it,” he said. “This is a great honour. It really is the greatest honour.”

In between much taking the mickey out of Rangers – Stewart is a lifelong Celtic fan – the veteran singer also reflected on what sustained him at nearly 80. “What keeps me going is an absolute love of what I do. You know I’ve always played football, but as I look out from my window I see a 100 metre sprint track, which I can do in 19 seconds now. I really do work on keeping myself fit.”

Last month, Stewart announced on Instgram that he was “finished” with large scale tours, though he added “I have no desire to retire.”

“I love what I do, and I do what I love. I’m fit, have a full head of hair, and can run 100 metres in 18 seconds at the jolly old age of 79.” (Evidently the running is a source of pride for the ex-Faces singer.)

“I’d like to move onto a Great American Songbook,” he continued. “Swing Fever tour the year after next – smaller venues and more intimacy. But then again, I may not…”