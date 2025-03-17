“It was that fusion of funk and rock. It gave birth to Michael Jackson doing his incredible stuff!”: Brian May on a killer Queen song that blew away the King of Pop - and Kirk Hammett!

News
By published

“It was designed to be uniquely a dance track"

Brian May and Freddie Mercury in 1980
(Image credit: Getty Images/David Tan)

If there is one Queen song that Metallica’s Kirk Hammett loves above all others, it’s a deep cut from 1980.

The song is Dragon Attack, written by Queen guitarist Brian May for the band’s eighth album, The Game.

“I love that song!” Hammett said. “Brian’s guitar sounds so overly saturated on that song, more so than other songs. It’s like he walked over to his fucking tone booth and just turned it to eleven!”

In a 20244 interview with Total Guitar, Brian May revealed how he was inspired to write Dragon Attack during a “wild time” in Munich when the four members of Queen were regulars at a decadent nightspot known as the Sugar Shack.

“Dragon Attack started off very spontaneously,” May said. “It began with me and Deaky [bassist John Deacon].

“Probably it was more Deaky’s riff that mine, to be honest. But I took hold of it and built it into the song that it became.

“We were in that funk place, but this song has a real kind of rock funk feel. It came out of spontaneity and wanting to play the kind of music which was inspiring us when we would go down to the rock disco after working in Munich every night.

“We used to go to a place called the Sugar Shack, and it was definitely a sort of rock club, a rock dance club if you like.

“Generally they would play Queen music. But when Queen music came on it didn’t work so well - it didn't inspire people to get up and go nuts on the dancefloor, whereas a lot of other things did, songs that had a lot more space in them.

“So what I tried to do with Dragon Attack was make it the kind of track which was going to work in the Sugar Shack. That’s totally what it was about, which was to get girls excited and make boys want to get up and go nuts with them on the dancefloor there.

“So it's very spacious. The song doesn't have the usual kind of rhythm build-up. It's just the riff - bass, drums, guitar. Very open, very stark.”

May added: “The lyric also comes from the Sugar Shack.”

He explained: “The dragons are in the sugar shack. It's about that strange twilight world where where you stay till the lights come on in the morning, and you come out and it's dawn!

“It was a pretty wild time for us, and that's what I attempted to put in the song. It's all about us and the way things were, and the sort of sexy side of the peripherals of rock.”

Dragon Attack was the second track on The Game, following on from the disco-influenced mega-hit single Another One Bites The Dust.

“Dragon Attack was designed to be uniquely a dance track,” May said. “So you have Another One Bites The Dust and Dragon Attack which are both big departures from the way Queen had come up.

“I remember touring after we finished the record, and American radio picked up on those songs. We never expected they would. We thought they would want just the rock tracks. But they picked up on that stuff and it was all over radio!

“Every time we got into a limo or car or a restaurant or whatever, they would be playing those tracks.

“And it's interesting - it was the same time as The Rolling Stones put out Miss You, which is also very funky, very different for them. So there was a whole thing going on - rock was becoming funky for a while. And it worked!”

May reckoned that Dragon Attack and Another One Bites The Dust set the template for Queen’s following album - the controversial Hot Space, which was released in 1982.

Queen - Staying Power (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Queen - Staying Power (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube
Watch On

As he told Total Guitar: “A lot of people said that the Hot Space album didn't work, but it actually did.

“It brought people to a new place. And it gave birth to Michael Jackson doing his incredible stuff - and later, Michael Jackson inviting Slash to play on a track with him.

“It was that fusion of funk and rock which I think lives with us to this day…”

Categories
Paul Elliott
Paul Elliott
Guitars Editor

Paul Elliott has worked for leading music titles since 1985, including Sounds, Kerrang!, MOJO and Q. He is the author of several books including the first biography of Guns N’ Roses and the autobiography of bodyguard-to-the-stars Danny Francis. He has written liner notes for classic album reissues by artists such as Def Leppard, Thin Lizzy and Kiss. He lives in Bath - of which David Coverdale recently said: “How very Roman of you!”

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about artists
emma jean thackray

"Ableton is great for making tracks, Pro Tools is great for mixing. For me, Logic is great when you do both": Emma-Jean Thackray on the making of new album Weirdo
Steve Lukather and Eddie Van Halen pictured in the studio together. Lukather wears a white sleeveless T-shirt. Van Halen wears a grey longsleeve. Studio equipment can be seen in the background.

"There is a huge misunderstanding. I will NOT EVER play a guitar note on a VH song ever!": Steve Lukather sets the record straight on his role on the ‘new’ Van Halen album
emma jean thackray

"Ableton is great for making tracks, Pro Tools is great for mixing. For me, Logic is great when you do both": Emma-Jean Thackray on the making of new album Weirdo
See more latest
Most Popular
Steve Lukather and Eddie Van Halen pictured in the studio together. Lukather wears a white sleeveless T-shirt. Van Halen wears a grey longsleeve. Studio equipment can be seen in the background.
"There is a huge misunderstanding. I will NOT EVER play a guitar note on a VH song ever!": Steve Lukather sets the record straight on his role on the ‘new’ Van Halen album
Thom Yorke live
"We found this VHS tape...”: Radiohead release a ‘new’ video of Thom Yorke performing classic tracks to mark 30 years of The Bends
Iron Maiden
“It will excite anyone who loves a story of an underdog beating the odds to become and remain one of Britain’s biggest musical exports”: New Iron Maiden doc is on the way
Pet Shop Boys Go West
"Our song about a guy angry after a break-up is really about Putin and the former Soviet republics": The Pet Shop Boys' Russian lament - Neil Tennant talks war and more
Aphex Twin Supreme
Selected Ambient Shirts: Aphex Twin just dropped a 191-track playlist for sportswear brand Supreme (and there’s a rare Aphex treat buried in there too)
Janick Gers
“People say to Pete Townshend, ‘Why do you jump about on stage?’ He doesn’t know. And it’s the same for me”: The Iron Maiden guitarist who plays every gig as if it’s the last
Crazy Tube Circuits Venus: the new overdrive pedal from the Greek stompbox brand features an actual tube under the hood, and it has a lot of tone-shaping features.
“A vast tonal palette from gnarly, aggressive distortion to smooth, creamy overdrive. ”: Crazy Tube Circuits cooks up a crazy tube circuit for real – meet Venus, an overdrive pedal with an “oddball” ECC832 inside
synth
Behringer synth prices just rose by up to 70% in the US - are Trump tariffs to blame?
Radiohead full band
Radiohead’s five members just minted a new limited liability partnership, sparking rumours that they're about to break cover with a new album
Chappell Roan
“I really just did it for fun. I’m not switching genres or anything”: As she releases her new country song, The Giver, Chappell Roan names the Lady Gaga song that turned her on to pure pop