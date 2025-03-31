“If you want a good vocal, you gotta drink snake sperm”: Singer Jessica Simpson reveals the unusual drink that keeps her vocal cords in tip-top condition
“It’s a like a honey,” she says of the herbal concoction
We’re sure that every professional singer has their own particular way of looking after their vocal cords, but Jessica Simpson’s latest tactic is more unusual than most. In a recent Instagram, she can be seen downing a herbal remedy that she says contains… snake sperm.
It appears that Simpson realised what was in the bottled concoction - which she describes as a “Chinese herb thing” - when someone asked her what she was drinking. “I don’t know - my vocal coach told me to drink it,” she told them.
It was when the unnamed questioner “Googled the ingredients” that the snake sperm secret was spilled, but Simpson seems relatively unfazed. “It’s like a honey,” she says of the drink,” before advising us that “if you want a good vocal, you gotta drink snake sperm.”
Whether that’s definitively true we don’t feel qualified to say, but we can tell you that she recently released Nashville Canyon, Part 1, a new EP.
