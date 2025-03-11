“I was told I can’t do a women’s tour because nobody will go see it. ‘Women don’t sell like men sell.’ Then I toured with Cher and we played for a million people”: Cyndi Lauper announces final dates on farewell tour

Cyndi Lauper has announced the final leg of what is being flagged up as her last tour, with North American dates that run from mid-July to the end of August.

The Girls Just Wanna Have Fun farewell tour began last year and now the end is in sight. Lauper’s final lap begins in Buffalo, New York on 15 July, winding up with two nights at the Hollywood Bowl on August 29 and 30.

The tour was the singer’s first in over a decade. In an interview with Rolling Stone last year, Lauper said: “Oh gosh, it’s a bucket list. I haven’t done an arena tour since ‘86. I’m excited because I get to have all these fantastic young women on tour with me. So many years, I was told I can’t do a women’s tour because nobody will go see it. ‘Women don’t sell like men sell.’ Then I toured with Cher and we played for a million people. So bullshit.”

Cyndi Lauper - She Bop (Official HD Video) - YouTube Watch On

Added to that, there might be one extra date after the tour ends. Lauper is one of the artists that has been nominated for the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame this year, alongside Oasis, Joy Division, Phish and Outkast, and inductees are usually expected to perform. If selected it would be a fitting way to cap a long career.

And it’s been a longer career than most. It’s often forgotten that Lauper had a long apprenticeship in the 1970s, scrambling around singing in various covers bands before her big breakthrough. By the time Girls Just Wanna Have Fun became a worldwide hit in 1983/84 she was a 30-year-old woman.

Last year she was given the documentary treatment when Paramount+ screened Let The Canary Sing, which looked at her five decades in music.

Tickets for the final leg of her tour go on general sale on Friday 14 March. For more details head over to the Cyndi Lauper website.