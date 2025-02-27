“I cannot in good conscience play”: Rhiannon Giddens cancels show at the Kennedy Center in protest at the “change in programming direction” following Donald Trump’s takeover

American folk musician Rhiannon Giddens has confirmed that she’s cancelled an upcoming show at the Kennedy Center in Washington in protest at its “change in programming direction”.

Her statement comes after US President Donald Trump dismissed a number of board members and replaced them with those who are sympathetic to his views on what should and shouldn’t be performed at the prestigious venue. The new board duly elected Trump as chairman.

Explaining her decision on Instagram, Giddens wrote: “I have decided to cancel my show at The Kennedy Center on May 11, 2025 and move it to [Washington music venue] The Anthem. The Kennedy Center show was booked long before the current administration decided to take over this previously bipartisan institution, but I cannot in good conscience play at The Kennedy Center with the change in programming direction forced on the institution by this new board.”

Giddens’ move follows fellow musician Ben Folds’ decision to resign as Artistic Advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra, which is based at the Kennedy Center and regularly performs there. “Not for me,” he wrote in a statement on Instagram.

Despite her decision, Rhiannon Giddens says that she respects the fact that other artists may make a different choice about performing at the Kennedy Center under its current management.

“I will say here that I don’t judge anyone for choosing to go on with their shows; it’s a highly difficult situation for artists right now and everyone has to do what makes the most sense for them in the moment,” she wrote.

Giddens rose to mainstream prominence in 2024 when it was confirmed that she played banjo and viola on Beyoncé's single Texas Hold 'Em, one of the two lead singles from her Cowboy Carter album.