“That song is overplayed now": Blur's Graham Coxon has had enough of Parklife
Guitarist also claims he knows all the words to Bat Out Of Hell
Parklife is overplayed. So says the man who co-wrote it and came up with its distinctive riff: Graham Coxon.
The Blur guitarist has been talking to the Guardian about his ‘honest playlist’ and after revealing that his go-to karaoke song is Elton John’s Blue Eyes, went off at a tangent about the Britpop hit.
“I saw a clip of Robbie Williams and Danny Dyer doing Parklife," he says. "It’s flipping bizarre, although I do like Danny Dyer. That song is overplayed now. People want to have a knees-up, like Knees Up Mother Brown or Roll Out the Barrel.”
He was referring to Williams’ Hyde Park show last summer during which he had a ‘90s section’. In addition to reprising Blur’s 1994 hit with Dyer, the ex-Take That star duetted with Gaz Coombes of Supergrass on Alright and sang Oasis’s Don’t Look Back In Anger in between reminiscing about that sun-kissed era of hope and plenty.
Coxon’s other choices in the feature are certainly interesting. His nomination for ‘best song to play at a party’ is Donald Fagen’s sleek early '80s hit New Frontier: “I have to have it on four times in a row. It’s got sinister, sarcastic lyrics and an amazing groove.”
Meanwhile, he claims he can’t listen to anything by the Carpenters these days (other than Goodbye To Love). “The rest makes me feel as if I’ve injected acid and sugar,” he says.
He also claims he knows every word to Meatloaf’s Bat Out Of Hell and has recently become “obsessed” by Abba’s Lay All Your Love On Me. And the song he wants to be played at his funeral? “It was going to be I’m Your Man by Wham! but I don’t want people chuckling at my funeral. I want them to be in emotional agony. So Inheritance by Talk Talk.”
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
Coxon’s other band, The Waeve, start a UK tour tomorrow in Manchester at the Academy 2. They have a new EP, Eternal, out now too.
Will Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. He is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and his second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' is due out in 2025
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
“It was that fusion of funk and rock. It gave birth to Michael Jackson doing his incredible stuff!”: Brian May on a killer Queen song that blew away the King of Pop - and Kirk Hammett!
"There is a huge misunderstanding. I will NOT EVER play a guitar note on a VH song ever!": Steve Lukather sets the record straight on his role on the ‘new’ Van Halen album