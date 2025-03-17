“That song is overplayed now": Blur's Graham Coxon has had enough of Parklife

News
By published

Guitarist also claims he knows all the words to Bat Out Of Hell

Graham Coxon and Phil Daniels
(Image credit: Chiaki Nozu/WireImage/Getty Images)

Parklife is overplayed. So says the man who co-wrote it and came up with its distinctive riff: Graham Coxon.

The Blur guitarist has been talking to the Guardian about his ‘honest playlist’ and after revealing that his go-to karaoke song is Elton John’s Blue Eyes, went off at a tangent about the Britpop hit.

“I saw a clip of Robbie Williams and Danny Dyer doing Parklife," he says. "It’s flipping bizarre, although I do like Danny Dyer. That song is overplayed now. People want to have a knees-up, like Knees Up Mother Brown or Roll Out the Barrel.”

He was referring to Williams’ Hyde Park show last summer during which he had a ‘90s section’. In addition to reprising Blur’s 1994 hit with Dyer, the ex-Take That star duetted with Gaz Coombes of Supergrass on Alright and sang Oasis’s Don’t Look Back In Anger in between reminiscing about that sun-kissed era of hope and plenty.

Donald Fagen – New Frontier (Official Video) [HD Remastered] - YouTube Donald Fagen – New Frontier (Official Video) [HD Remastered] - YouTube
Watch On

Coxon’s other choices in the feature are certainly interesting. His nomination for ‘best song to play at a party’ is Donald Fagen’s sleek early '80s hit New Frontier: “I have to have it on four times in a row. It’s got sinister, sarcastic lyrics and an amazing groove.”

Meanwhile, he claims he can’t listen to anything by the Carpenters these days (other than Goodbye To Love). “The rest makes me feel as if I’ve injected acid and sugar,” he says.

He also claims he knows every word to Meatloaf’s Bat Out Of Hell and has recently become “obsessed” by Abba’s Lay All Your Love On Me. And the song he wants to be played at his funeral? “It was going to be I’m Your Man by Wham! but I don’t want people chuckling at my funeral. I want them to be in emotional agony. So Inheritance by Talk Talk.”

Coxon’s other band, The Waeve, start a UK tour tomorrow in Manchester at the Academy 2. They have a new EP, Eternal, out now too.

Categories
Will Simpson
Will Simpson
News and features writer

Will Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. He is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and his second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' is due out in 2025

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists
Brian May and Freddie Mercury in 1980

“It was that fusion of funk and rock. It gave birth to Michael Jackson doing his incredible stuff!”: Brian May on a killer Queen song that blew away the King of Pop - and Kirk Hammett!
Steve Lukather and Eddie Van Halen pictured in the studio together. Lukather wears a white sleeveless T-shirt. Van Halen wears a grey longsleeve. Studio equipment can be seen in the background.

"There is a huge misunderstanding. I will NOT EVER play a guitar note on a VH song ever!": Steve Lukather sets the record straight on his role on the ‘new’ Van Halen album
Lola Young

“It was just the C shape, moved up, and it’s literally just that - that’s the whole song”: How Lola Young took two acoustic guitar chords and turned them into Messy, her worldwide hit (with a little help from some classic Yamaha, Korg and Roland synths)
See more latest
Most Popular
Lola Young
“It was just the C shape, moved up, and it’s literally just that - that’s the whole song”: How Lola Young took two acoustic guitar chords and turned them into Messy, her worldwide hit (with a little help from some classic Yamaha, Korg and Roland synths)
Tool In The Sand
“If you hated Tool fans, this is what you would do...”: Tool fans fire up a class-action lawsuit after the band played some songs twice
Deen Castronovo
"I was literally on fire for 4 ½ songs, all the power cables melted, and the show was a bust!”: Journey forced to stop believin' as drum riser fire cuts short their gig in the middle of their biggest hit
Hans Zimmer
"90% of what I do is done on one software synth": Hans Zimmer on the synth plugin that he's been working with "for years" - and still hasn't run out of ideas
Cate Blanchett and Timothee Chalamet
“I thought he was fantastic. I really loved the whole film”: Cate Blanchett heaps praise on Timothee Chalamet’s portrayal of Bob Dylan, having previously played him herself
Neil Young and Robert Smith
“My management and agent have always tried to cover my back on the road”: Neil Young just axed premium gig tickets following advice from The Cure’s Robert Smith
Brian May and Freddie Mercury in 1980
“It was that fusion of funk and rock. It gave birth to Michael Jackson doing his incredible stuff!”: Brian May on a killer Queen song that blew away the King of Pop - and Kirk Hammett!
Steve Lukather and Eddie Van Halen pictured in the studio together. Lukather wears a white sleeveless T-shirt. Van Halen wears a grey longsleeve. Studio equipment can be seen in the background.
"There is a huge misunderstanding. I will NOT EVER play a guitar note on a VH song ever!": Steve Lukather sets the record straight on his role on the ‘new’ Van Halen album
Thom Yorke live
"We found this VHS tape...”: Radiohead release a ‘new’ video of Thom Yorke performing classic tracks to mark 30 years of The Bends
Iron Maiden
“It will excite anyone who loves a story of an underdog beating the odds to become and remain one of Britain’s biggest musical exports”: New Iron Maiden doc is on the way