“BB King’s performance alongside James Brown and more set the tone for one of the most iconic sporting events of all time”: Gibson unveils the BB King Rumble In The Jungle 1974 ES-355, and it’s a heavyweight knockout

Gibson has unveiled its latest signature guitar tribute to BB King and it is a showstopper fresh out the Murphy Lab to commemorate the King of the Blues’ legendary performance at the 1974 championship fight between Mohammed Ali and George Foreman.

The BB King ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ ES-355 is the Murphy Lab doing Murphy Lab things and it is a serious semi-hollow electric guitar for the serious collector – a typically forensic replica of the 1974 ES-355 that BB King favoured before Gibson made him his own Lucille in 1980.

This limited edition release (they’re only making 100 of them) celebrates sporting history, blues guitar history, and how both become cultural touchstones. Inside the case you’ll find a certificate of authenticity, a commemorative tan leather guitar strap, and all manner of details celebrating the blues icon’s appearance alongside the likes of James Brown at a boxing match for the ages.

The Rumble in the Jungle took place at the Stade du 20 Mai on 30 October 1974 in Zaire. Much has changed since. The Stade du 20 Mai is now known as the Stade Tata Raphaël. Zaire is now the Democratic Republic of Congo. Memories of the fight – and BB King’s performance – live on.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson)

As Vassal Benford, CEO and chair of the BB King Music Company notes, it was “not just a concert”. The Rumble in the Jungle was one of the defining cultural moments of the ‘70s and is still talked about to this day.

“We are honoured to collaborate with Gibson to create a guitar that captures both the artistry and spirit of BB King’s legendary performance,” says Benford. “This instrument is more than a tribute-it’s a continuation of his enduring legacy, ensuring that future generations of musicians can connect with the heart and soul of the blues. The ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ guitar is a knockout, and Gibson’s craftsmanship is unmatched.”

(Image credit: Gibson)

That craft is turned loose on a high-end electric guitar with a plain laminated maple body, braced with red spruce, with a lightweight block of solid maple in situ to nix feedback and enhance sustain.

The neck is glued-in, the joint set with hide glue, with a custom Artist Profile neck to recreate the feel of the original (hey, every little helps replicating BB King’s vibrato). It has an ebony fingerboard with a 12” radius, MOP block inlays and 22 ‘Reissue’ frets.

(Image credit: Gibson)

Gibson has fitted this with a pair of T-Type Custombucker Alnico V electric guitar pickups, with a three-way selector switch and dual volume and dual tone controls as you might expect – but this being a BB King ES-355 we of course have the six-position Varitone rotary control ringing every bit of tone out of the instrument.

Take it as read that the components are all top-tier; Switchcraft jack, vintage taper pots, ceramic caps, etc… The hardware? Now, there’s another talking point. Finished in gold, aged by the Murphy Lab, we have a Maestro Vibrola with a Tune-O-Matic bridge, and a set of Kluson Waffleback tuners with metal buttons.

The Murphy Lab Light Aging on the nitrocellulose finish gives it that new/vintage look to match the hardware, and that “Zaire” hardshell guitar case should keep it looking good for years to come. Priced £8,999 / $9,999, the BB King ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ ES-355 is available now. See Gibson for more details.