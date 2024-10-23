“An electrifying experience!” Steve Vai is buzzing about a new G3 live album with Joe Satriani and Eric Johnson

The new G3 live album featuring Steve Vai, Joe Satriani and Eric Johnson will be released on 31 January 2025.

Reunion Live was recorded earlier this year during a sold-out US tour by the three guitar legends who first joined forces in 1996.

The first the first G3 release in 20 years, Reunion Live features a full album-length set from each artist plus an encore jam of Hendrix, Clapton and Steppenwolf covers.

G3: Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, Steve Vai - Crossroads (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

As Vai says: “A G3 tour is always an electrifying experience, and this particular G3 tour with Eric and Joe was a career highlight for me. To be able to hit the road with old friends and be in that lit-up environment of the stage and communicate on the deepest musical levels with friends is a privilege and honour, especially with such incredible players as Eric and Joe, who delivered magnificently at these shows.”

The deluxe edition of Reunion Live features a different coloured vinyl for each artist, a special splatter LP for the encore jam, and a 64-page photo book, divided into artist and jam chapters, with the full program also on 2 CDs.

It is also available in a 2CD digipack with a 16-page photo booklet and, 4 LP gatefold and digital download.