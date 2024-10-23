“An electrifying experience!” Steve Vai is buzzing about a new G3 live album with Joe Satriani and Eric Johnson

The album features a full set from each guitarist

Joe Satriani, Steve Vai and Eric Johnson on the G3 tour
(Image credit: Jen Rosenstein)

The new G3 live album featuring Steve Vai, Joe Satriani and Eric Johnson will be released on 31 January 2025.

Reunion Live was recorded earlier this year during a sold-out US tour by the three guitar legends who first joined forces in 1996.

The first the first G3 release in 20 years, Reunion Live features a full album-length set from each artist plus an encore jam of Hendrix, Clapton and Steppenwolf covers.

G3: Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, Steve Vai - Crossroads (Official Video) - YouTube G3: Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, Steve Vai - Crossroads (Official Video) - YouTube
Watch On

As Vai says: “A G3 tour is always an electrifying experience, and this particular G3 tour with Eric and Joe was a career highlight for me. To be able to hit the road with old friends and be in that lit-up environment of the stage and communicate on the deepest musical levels with friends is a privilege and honour, especially with such incredible players as Eric and Joe, who delivered magnificently at these shows.”

The deluxe edition of Reunion Live features a different coloured vinyl for each artist, a special splatter LP for the encore jam, and a 64-page photo book, divided into artist and jam chapters, with the full program also on 2 CDs.

It is also available in a 2CD digipack with a 16-page photo booklet and, 4 LP gatefold and digital download.

