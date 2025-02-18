“Gibson was able to put the universe on it… the planet Mercury is here, and that is a little nod to a friend of mine”: Inspired by the stars and co-designed by the Queen guitarist, Gibson unveils exquisite Brian May SJ-200 12-String

Gibson has unveiled an immaculate signature acoustic guitar for Brian May, reimagining the SJ-200 as a 12-string and dressing it the King of the Flat-Tops with a planetary-inspired design.

This limited edition signature guitar really is stunning, an example of the good people of the Bozeman, Montana Custom Shop operating at the peak of their powers. Just look at that headstock and those fingerboard inlays, 8-point stars fashioned from eco-friendly agoya (also known as akoya).

For months, many have speculated – MusicRadar included – as to May’s relationship with Gibson, after he appeared at the launch of the Gibson Garage London alongside Tony Iommi and Jimmy Page. Was a Gibson-made Red Special electric guitar in the works? Well, there still could be.

But with May officially in the Gibson artist family it was just a matter of time before we saw a signature model. This, as it turns out, was borne out of necessity.

“The idea for this guitar came when I needed a 12-String on tour, and the one I was accustomed to wasn’t performing right on stage,” says May. “The guys at Gibson very kindly said, ‘We’ll make you something special that you can use on the tours.’”

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson)

And they weren’t wrong. It is not just that this is a high-end acoustic guitar build, featuring a AAA Sitka spruce top, AAA rosewood on the back and sides, and a two-piece AAA maple neck (with a Rounded profile to make those chords feel nice and comfortable and a decorative walnut stringer), but May’s 12-string is reversed in the sense that its heavier strings are strung on top, the octave strings on the bottom, making for quite a different voicing.

Also, that planetary pickguard? That is a design from Dr Brian May himself, referencing his academic background in astrophysics and featuring a tribute to Queen’s late frontman, Freddie Mercury.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson)

“One of the things I asked for was for the octaves to be placed around the other way from where it is normally done, because I like to pick upwards and hear the top notes when I’m playing,” says May. “I like to hear the high octave coming through as then I can play tunes on it. If you look at this guitar, the beauty of it, and the beauty of the sound, and look at the science in this guitar, look how much technology and craftsmanship has gone into this guitar.

“Gibson was able to put the universe on it in a figurative way and the planet Mercury is here, and that is a little nod to a friend of mine that is always with me.”

(Image credit: Gibson)

Gibson is only making 100 of these worldwide. They are accordingly priced for collectors at a cool $7,999. The Brian May SJ-200 12-String ships in a signature hard-shell guitar case, inside which you’ll find a certificate of authenticity and a hand-signed booklet.

Cesar Gueikian, CEO, Gibson, says it is an “absolute privilege” to be working with Brian May.

“Brian’s impact on music and culture is second to none and was a transformational influence on my personal music journey,” says Gueikian. “We are deeply honoured that Brian has trusted Gibson with this SJ-200 12-string guitar, and we are excited to finally bring it to music lovers around the world. Thank you, Brian.”

(Image credit: Gibson)

Other features include a Fishman Matrix acoustic guitar pickup and preamp system. You will be cheered to know that the neck joins the body with a compound dovetail joint, set with hot hide glue. The fingerboard is Indian rosewood, has a 12” radius and seats 20 frets. The guitar has a 25.5” scale length and a bone nut.

It really is an opulent build. That agoya is reprised on the Indian rosewood bridge. The gold Grover Rotomatics are a sight to behold on the headstock.

For more details and pics, head over to Gibson.