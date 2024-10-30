"It has been a bit bewildering for us that Herb would so abruptly opt out": Primus left “in complete shock” by drummer’s sudden departure

Primus have been left “in complete shock” by the sudden and unexpected departure of their long serving drummer Tim ‘Herb’ Alexander.

Apparently Alexander sent an email to his bandmates two weeks ago explaining his decision, saying that he had “lost his passion for playing.” The band have issued a statement saying that planned shows at the end of this year will go ahead.

The statement reads: "On Thursday, October 17th, we received an email from Tim 'Herb' Alexander expressing that effective immediately he would no longer be involved with Primus. It came as a complete shock to all of us here in the Primus camp.”

"On the heels of a wonderful Spring & Summer of touring and some fabulous plans ahead, it has been a bit bewildering for us that Herb would so abruptly opt out. After several attempts to communicate with Herb, his only response was another email stating that he has 'lost his passion for playing'. As disappointing as that is, we respect his choice and it’s forced us to make some tough decisions.”

"We considered cancelling the annual New Year's show, but after much talk Les (Claypool, bassist) and Ler (LaMonde, guitarist) have decided to pivot to an augmented version of Primus...This will be an exciting special, one-time event.”

And so ends Alexander’s third stint with the band. The drummer originally joined in 1989 and first left in 1996. When the band reformed in 2003 he rejoined, but again quit in 2010, before signing up for a third time in 2013.

The drummer has had some health scares in the time since. He suffered a minor heart attack in 2014, which required him to have triple bypass surgery and which temporarily kyboshed plans to reform the ‘classic’ Primus lineup that year. In 2016, Alexander revealed that he had suffered another heart attack, but seems to have been returned to fitness since.

Primus have not released a new album since The Desaturating Seven in 2017, deciding to concentrate on touring in the years since, including a 2020/21 jaunt in which they covered Rush’s A Farewell To Kings every night. Earlier this year they headed out on a joint head tour with Coheed and Cambria.

The band’s statement ends by saying that they’re now on the look out for “the greatest drummer on earth”.