Here are all the winners in the 2024 Drumeo Awards. Did your favourite sticksmith make the cut?

Drummer Of The Year

Winner: El Estepario Siberiano

“In 2024, he formed the band The Cost, collaborated with notable artists like Serj Tankian, and released several viral videos that highlight his exceptional skill.”

Drum Recording Of The Year

Winner: Tré Cool

“You voted for Saviors, the new album from Green Day featuring Tré Cool’s drumming prowess, as your drum recording of the year.”

Drum Performance Of The Year

Winner: Eloy Casagrande

“In the midst of one of the biggest drum chair flip-flops in history, Eloy Casagrande put on a legendary performance in the middle of the desert to make his debut as the new drummer for Slipknot.”

Pop Drummer Of The Year

Winner: Queen Cora Coleman

“Queen Cora Coleman had an impressive year, touring with Chante Moore, serving as Assistant Musical Director for CMT’s Smashing Glass gala, and delivering a standout performance as a featured drummer on Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Jazz Drummer Of The Year

Winner: Ulysses Owens Jr.

“In 2024, Ulysses taught the first-ever 30-Day Jazz course with Drumeo, created a viral video that featured his Generation Y band covering a Nirvana song, and launched the new Louis Armstrong Broadway musical, A Wonderful World.”

Country Drummer Of The Year

Winner: Cody Ash

“Cody Ash had a big year on even bigger stages as he toured with rising country star Jelly Roll.”

R&B/Hip-Hop Drummer Of The Year

Winner: Eric Moore

“Renowned for his speed, precision, and dynamic performances, Eric spent his year touring the world with artists like Eros Ramazzotti and Andrey Chmut, performing at drum clinics and festivals, and creating inspiring short-form content.”

Soul/Funk Drummer Of The Year

Winner: Stanton Moore

“Stanton had a very busy 2024, touring with Galactic, running his Spirit of New Orleans Drum Camp, and doing various clinics and events, including a visit to Drumeo.”

Contemporary Drummer Of The Year

Winner: Mark Guiliana

“With the debut of his solo album, Mark, Guiliana continues to push boundaries and create new frontiers in music, showcasing his unique sound and artistry.”

Progressive Drummer Of The Year

Winner: Mike Portnoy

“Mike made a highly anticipated return to Dream Theater in 2024, recording their upcoming album and embarking on a worldwide tour. He also made waves with some of the year’s most viral drum content.”

Metal Drummer Of The Year

Winner: Eloy Casagrande

“Metal drumming requires equal portions of precision, stamina, and brute force. In 2024, Eloy Casagrande officially joined Slipknot. Need we say more?”

Rock Drummer Of The Year

Winner: Matt Cameron

“Pearl Jam shook the music scene with Dark Matter, a critically acclaimed album powered by Matt Cameron’s signature groove and boundless creativity.”

YouTube Drummer Of The Year

Winner: El Estepario Siberiano

“For the second year in a row, El Estepario defends his title of YouTube Drummer Of The Year, having officially surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube.”

Instagram Drummer Of The Year

Winner: Buckets The Drummer

“Buckets the Drummer is a street performer known for his high-energy drumming, utilizing buckets and other unconventional percussion instruments. He has built a large social media following thanks to his distinctive style and captivating street performances in various cities.”

TikTok Drummer Of The Year

Winner: Raja Messiner

“This year’s winner is Raja Meissner! Her energetic and genre-blending covers of popular songs have garnered a large following for her impressive technical skills and entertaining videos.”

The Buddy Rich Award

Winner: Alex Van Halen

“We chose Alex Van Halen as the recipient of this year’s Buddy Rich Award. As the co-founder of the legendary rock band Van Halen, Alex is known for his powerful and innovative drumming style. He played a pivotal role in shaping the band’s sound, heavily influencing the hard rock and heavy metal genres. His work on classic albums such as 1984 and Van Halen have cemented his status as one of the greatest rock drummers of all time.”

The Viola Smith Award

Winner: Ramon Montagner

“Ramon Montagner is a Brazilian drummer and educator known for his mastery of Brazilian rhythms, jazz, and fusion drumming. He has performed with numerous prominent Brazilian artists and has released solo works showcasing his technical prowess and creativity. Always pushing the boundaries, Ramon has pioneered innovative techniques, including advanced applications of the push/pull method and playing with two sticks in one hand.”

The Louie Bellson Award

Winner: Tomas Haake

“Tomas Haake is the drummer for the Swedish extreme metal band Meshuggah. Known for his complex rhythms and polyrhythmic grooves, Haake has been instrumental in defining the sound of Meshuggah, one of the most influential metal bands in the progressive and djent genres. Bleed is a modern-day masterclass in double bass drumming.”

The Tony Williams Award

Winner: Shane Hawkins

“Shane Hawkins, the son of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, carries on his father’s legacy. He’s been performing with Chevy Metal, the cover band founded by Taylor. Shane has also made notable guest appearances with the Foo Fighters, including an emotional performance at London’s Wembley Stadium in June 2024.”

The Dom Famularo Award

Winner: Gregg Bissonette

“As a respected drum educator, Gregg is known for his engaging teaching style and comprehensive instructional content. He has authored educational books and appeared in numerous instructional videos, sharing his expertise in various drumming styles, from rock and jazz to Latin and big band. He is also a sought-after clinician, inspiring drummers worldwide through masterclasses and events.”

