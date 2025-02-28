“We're sisters, so we're blood. Our love is blood love and as different as we are – which we really are - we just plough through.”: Nancy Wilson talks Heart to mark the band’s 50th anniversary

Heart, the legendary soft rockers, are still rocking an incredible 50 years after the release of their debut album, Dreamboat Annie in 1975.

And following fallouts, legal issues, life-threatening illness and more than a few global smashes, they're are back on the road again with some unfinished business…

So what’s the secret of their enduring success?

"I think me and Ann represent what Heart is,” said Nancy Wilson in a new interview with Orange County Register before continuing on the subject of her lead vocalist sister: “The perception of Heart is the two of us. If we were still trying to be the original lineup, we would never still be there, you know what I mean?

“There was a lot of drama, and a lot of just growing up to do since the beginning of Heart, as far as who was in the band and who came through the band.

"I think our relationship has always been really unique," she went on. "We're sisters, so we're blood. Our love is blood love and as different as we are – which we really are – and as crazy and divergent as our lives could be from each other, and the circumstantial stuff from the outside and all the static that happens around us, we just plough through.

Indeed, looking back to '80s highs it’s the image of Ann and Nancy side by side rocking hits such as Alone, What About Love? and These Dreams that instantly spring to mind.

Heart - These Dreams - YouTube Watch On

"I always felt lucky to have another girl, not to mention a sister, inside of Heart. It's like being in the eye of the hurricane, the way it's felt over the years, because all the eras go by and the dramas go through, and there's cows flying around and tractors in the air, but at the nucleus of the story is the quiet center where me and Ann exist.”

Back in 2013 at the band’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, Ann and Nancy put the original band back together, reuniting with guitarist Roger Fisher, bassist Steve Fossen, drummer Michael DeRosier and longtime guitarist-keyboardist Howard Leese for a performance that was the first time they’d played together for 34 years.

And Ann and Nancy will shortly be taking to the road once more – alongside a new band – reigniting their 2024 North American tour which had to have its final dates cancelled in order for Ann to undergo treatment for cancer.

Their Royal Flush tour resumes tomorrow night, 28 February in Las Vegas with gigs across the States and Canada through March with a final gig on 1 June in Vienna, Virginia.