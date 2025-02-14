“The world’s leader in cast iron cookware”: Primus get a thorough panning for the 35th anniversary of Frizzle Fry

Always a band to non-stick to their guns, it’s safe to say that things are heating up at Primus HQ as the band get set to celebrate the 35th anniversary of their first proper album, Frizzle Fry.

And in addition to a new, limited edition version of the album, the hot-headed members of the merch-minded metallers have cooked up a storm.

For starters, Frizzle Fry is now available in a new vinyl reissue, being served up on a delicious clear vinyl with a purple and green “splatter” guaranteed to bake every fan’s day.

But that’s not all. In the heat of the moment (and rather than leaving their fans hungry for more) it seems that the vinyl re-release was just the icing on the cake…

For afters, Primus are also serving up a pan-tastic 10.5” cast-iron skillet to help further pump up the promo heat.

The one-off, bespoke Primus pan features the album art along with its commemorative 1990 release date and 2025 anniversary on the base “leaving the cooking surface completely functional,” they promise.

And it’s panning out to be quite the hot ticket…

No, we’re not baking the mickey. This recipe for success is for real with their egg-stra special cookware being custom produced with pan-ache by Lodge “the world’s leader in cast iron cookware,” no less.

Be prepared to dish out $99.99 for it, with the red hot offer being available exclusively through the band’s Club Bastardo merch store.

And while the creation of cast-iron bespoke cookware to support an album's re-release may have initially seemed a little whisk-y, it seems that Primus fans have flipped for it.

Bake my day

Proving to be egg-zactly what stir-crazy fans were after, they were soon frying to get their hands on it and the band caused sheer pan-demonium, with their bizarre choice of merch soon sautéing the men from the boys to become a certified sellout.

After all, next time you're making Primus pancakes, what could be batter?

Seems the band opened a real pan-dora’s box with the combo of skillful skillet plus the band’s fan-only Primus Instagram merch-drop proving too hot to (pan)handle.

Yes, the pan is indeed mightier than the sword so if you’re reading this on fry-day the 14th, you’re done…

But don’t pan-ic. Fans are being encouraged to always keep checking online at Club Bastardo – just in case they’ve got any leftovers…



(Are you sure about all this? - Ed)