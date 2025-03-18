"So excited for this one night only event, back where it all began, in my hometown!”: REO Speedwagon reunite - six months after their supposed ‘final’ shows - but there's a catch

Well, this is all a bit awkward. Just months after they played their supposed ‘final’ gigs, REO Speedwagon are reuniting for a one-off show. But the member who kept the band’s flag flying until the very end - lead vocalist Kevin Cronin - doesn’t seem to have been invited to the party.

Six former members of the band are playing in what is billed as a ‘retrospective’ charity concert in their hometown of Champaign, Illinois, on 14 June. Founder member Neal Doughty and bassist Bruce Hall are in the line-up, alongside original drummer Alan Gratzer, guitarist Steve Scorfina, rhythm guitarist Mike Murphy and the band’s original frontman, Terry Luttrell.

Hall, who jointly owns the REO Speedwagon brand name with Cronin and Doughty, certainly seemed positive about playing one more show.

In a Facebook post he wrote: "So excited for this one night only event, back where it all began, in my hometown! Looking forward to reminiscing, rockin' with the founding fathers and saying a proper goodbye. Most importantly, this celebration benefits the REO Speedwagon Foundation for rare GU cancer research at Moffitt Cancer Center. Let's rock!"

Cronin, though, may be well within his rights to be somewhat miffed by this turn of events. Last year it was announced that the band was coming to an end when the three members who jointly hold the rights to the name voted about whether to continue the band. Cronin wanted to go on but was outvoted by Hall and Doughty, neither of whom have been able to play live since 2023 due to ongoing health issues.

So are Hall and Doughty (conveniently) fit to play now? Does this mean REO Speedwagon will tour again? Not so, according to Hall, when a fan asked that very question. "We were all asked by the city of Champaign to participate and this is a wonderful way to also raise money for our cancer research foundation. I'm grateful to have this opportunity. I still would love a true REO farewell tour and will always hope that can happen... but as I've stated over and over... Kevin would also need to be a part of that to happen."

Bands, it seems, are complex, fragile structures. In an interview with Billboard last December Cronin alluded to acrimony in this, the band’s twilight: “It’s kind of like a divorce of sorts, and during a divorce things get a little muddy and things get a little sticky.” For the moment, his old bandmates are keeping discreet about what is clearly a very awkward situation.