"A great drummer whose innovative patterns helped shape our songs": Rick Buckler, drummer of The Jam, dies aged 69 after a short illness

Rick Buckler, the hugely influential and important 1970s pop/rock/punk/new wave mainstay has died aged 69 following a short illness.

As part of UK band The Jam, Buckler’s drums helped shape the sound and landscape of punk and post punk.

A statement provided to the BBC described Buckler as a "loving husband, father and grandfather" who was "devoted to many" and will be "greatly missed", before revealing that he had "passed away peacefully on Monday evening in Woking after a short illness with family by his side".

Throughout their short career The Jam released six albums and scored 18 consecutive UK top 40 singles, dancing a fine line between pop, rock, punk and new wave to deliver a sound of smart rebellion that was all their own.

Soundtracking a time of cultural and political upheaval in the UK, the band delivered spiky thrashes such as Going Underground, A Town Called Malice, Start! and Beat Surrender, earning them their four UK number ones.

Weller’s desire to break out from the band’s sharp-suited, beat-heavy niche would then be the fuel behind radical 80’s band The Style Council, taking Weller’s fiery lyrics, delivery and intent in an all-new, more soulful and pop direction.

Taking to his Instagram, Weller was quick to respond to the news: “I’m shocked and saddened by Rick’s passing. I’m thinking back to us all rehearsing in my bedroom in Stanley Road, Woking,” he wrote. “To all the pubs and clubs we played at as kids, to eventually making a record. What a journey! We went far beyond our dreams and what we made stands the test of time.

“My deepest sympathy to all family and friends.”

Bassist Bruce Foxton also quickly shared his thoughts, writing, “I was shocked and devastated to hear the very sad news today… Rick was a good guy and a great drummer whose innovative drum patterns helped shape our songs. I’m glad we had the chance to work together as much as we did. My thoughts are with Leslie and his family at this very difficult time.”

In The City

Speaking to MusicRadar about In The City, The Jam's breakout single Foxton said: “It was the start of very exciting times… The thrill of getting one of our songs on a piece of seven-inch vinyl was amazing. I remember going in what was Rick [Buckler, drums], Paul [Weller, guitar] and myself’s local pub and as we walked in our mates were pointing at the speakers and In The City was blaring out. It was a real buzz."

"We performed All Around The World on the Marc Bolan show. I was a big fan of T-Rex before The Jam, playing on his show was a big buzz. Unfortunately it was a mime. It was going great right up to the very end, where there’s a tricky drum part and Rick lost grip of one of his drum sticks and it shot off between Paul and myself. He was mortified and it all fell apart, basically. We thought we’d get the opportunity to re-record it but they ran out of time so that went out on air!”

Jam packed

Following The Jam, Buckler played with bands including Time UK and Sharp, before moving into record production, before returning in 2005 with a new band, The Gift, playing Jam material. The band were joined by Foxton in 2007 and began performing as From The Jam with The Gift lead Russell Hastings on vocals.

The Jam released Fire and Skill, a six-disc collection of live performances by The Jam, in 2015, featuring six previously unreleased, and famously riotous live concerts by the band between 1977 and 1982.

Also in 2015, Buckler released his memoir That’s Entertainment: My Life in the Jam and had been due to front a book tour entitled A Night of Memories and Music, recently, but which had to be postponed due to ill health.