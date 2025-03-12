“My cookbook will be called 'Drumming Up An Appetite With Vinnie Paul'. How clever is that?”: 15 years in the making, the dearly departed Pantera drummer’s cookbook is finally ready to rock

Stop the press, put the sushi down and get ready to go big or go home ‘cos the estate of Vinnie Paul Abbott - the dearly departed drummer for Pantera and Hellyeah - has finally released his 15-years-in-the-making cookbook.

Yes, Abbott - prior to his untimely death in 2018 - was something of the master grillsman, specialising in spicy wings, hearty steaks and life-threatening desserts, which were the over-sized main events at his Sunday Funday barbeques, and regular star performers on his socials.

You want humous? Forget it. This cookbook is strictly posthumous. Those wishing to brave Bacon Wrapped Hot Dogs, Texas Style Philly Cheese Steak Sammich and more can now tuck in, as the drummer's book is finally out, some seven years after his death.

But this is no cash in. In fact, Abbott dreamed up the entire enterprise while he was still with us.

"My cookbook will be called ‘Drumming Up An Appetite With Vinnie Paul'. How clever is that?” Abbott mused in a 2015 interview. “It's got a picture of me sitting behind the drum set. I'm holding two big, old turkey legs; those are otherwise known as drumsticks,” he added, helpfully.

“And it's got a lot of really cool recipes that I came up with on my own; a lot of them my mom taught me when I was growing up; and just a lot of tongue-in-cheek humor, and it's just a lot of fun. It's not real serious."

And lo, just as Abbott foresaw, so it came to pass, as – just as he wished – the book’s cover does feature a pic of Abbott sitting behind a drum set, holding two big turkey legs (otherwise known as drumsticks) provided by illustrator Erik Rodriguez.

The Art of Shredding (Pulled Pork)

Inside, the book has got everything you need for a hard-rocking dining experience. It consists of three chapters, each covering an essential ingredient in what Vinnie considers the ultimate menu and each being a cunning pun on a Pantera track.

There’s Reinventing The Meal (from Reinventing The Steel) which covers off main courses; Far Beyond Kitchen (from Far Beyond Driven) to take care of all your side dishes; and - for afters - A Vulgar Display Of Flour (A Vulgar Display Of Power) which wraps things up with a sweet treat.

And there’s more. The book opens with a foreword by comedian and close friend Carrot Top (most likely the only veg on board) and rounds out with a final epilogue from Vinnie's best friend and personal assistant Brian "Bridog" Jones.

(Image credit: Facebook/Vinnie Paul/Drum Talk TV)

"Vinnie's BBQ action was most definitely not your average lineup,” remembers Bridog. “Whether it be at his Texas or Vegas casas, or on the road prepping and cooking for all the bands and crew and even the local venue personnel, his spread was legendary!

“Lots of very hard work from myself and many others made this book possible. Vinnie's recipes are now being offered to the world!"