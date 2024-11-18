“Axl did a great job”: But is the Guns N’ Roses singer about to rejoin AC/DC for a 2025 tour?

News
By
published

Axl’s buddy Sebastian Bach has hinted that it may be true!

Axl Rose performing with AC/DC
(Image credit: Getty Images/Lisa Lake)

It has been reported that AC/DC are about to announce a major US tour for 2025 - and according to rumours, the legendary band might be reunited on this tour with Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose.

Rose performed with AC/DC in 2016 on the Rock Our Bust tour as the stand-in for Brian Johnson, who was forced to stop singing or risk going deaf due to a problem with his hearing.

AC/DC W/Axl Rose - Thunderstruck (Madison Square Garden,Nyc) 9.14.16 - YouTube AC/DC W/Axl Rose - Thunderstruck (Madison Square Garden,Nyc) 9.14.16 - YouTube
Watch On

Johnson returned to AC/DC for the 2020 album Power Up, and recently completed a European tour with the band in the summer.

So why is Axl now back in the picture?

The rumours began when Axl’s friend, former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach, gave an interview in which he claimed that Axl would be joining AC/DC on their upcoming tour.

It is not known whether Bach was suggesting that Rose will replace Johnson for a second time, or if Rose would be appearing alongside Johnson as a special guest.

What is certain is that AC/DC lead guitarist Angus Young has a great respect for Rose following the Rock Our Bust tour. As Angus told Classic Rock in 2019: “Axl did a great job.”

Could Axl return for another tour? Stranger things have happened…

TOPICS
Paul Elliott
Paul Elliott
Guitars Editor

Paul Elliott has worked for leading music titles since 1985, including Sounds, Kerrang!, MOJO and Q. He is the author of several books including the first biography of Guns N’ Roses and the autobiography of bodyguard-to-the-stars Danny Francis. He has written liner notes for classic album reissues by artists such as Def Leppard, Thin Lizzy and Kiss. He lives in Bath - of which David Coverdale recently said: “How very Roman of you!”