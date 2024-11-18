“Axl did a great job”: But is the Guns N’ Roses singer about to rejoin AC/DC for a 2025 tour?

It has been reported that AC/DC are about to announce a major US tour for 2025 - and according to rumours, the legendary band might be reunited on this tour with Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose.

Rose performed with AC/DC in 2016 on the Rock Our Bust tour as the stand-in for Brian Johnson, who was forced to stop singing or risk going deaf due to a problem with his hearing.

AC/DC W/Axl Rose - Thunderstruck (Madison Square Garden,Nyc) 9.14.16 - YouTube Watch On

Johnson returned to AC/DC for the 2020 album Power Up, and recently completed a European tour with the band in the summer.

So why is Axl now back in the picture?

The rumours began when Axl’s friend, former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach, gave an interview in which he claimed that Axl would be joining AC/DC on their upcoming tour.

It is not known whether Bach was suggesting that Rose will replace Johnson for a second time, or if Rose would be appearing alongside Johnson as a special guest.

What is certain is that AC/DC lead guitarist Angus Young has a great respect for Rose following the Rock Our Bust tour. As Angus told Classic Rock in 2019: “Axl did a great job.”

Could Axl return for another tour? Stranger things have happened…