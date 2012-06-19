More

VIDEO: How to use Propellerhead Pulsar as a playable synth

By

James Bernard turns the dual-LFO Reason Rack Extension into a Reese-style bass

Over the weekend, MusicRadar was lucky enough to attend the 2012 Propellerhead Producers Conference at Ministry Of Sound.

Given Reason 6.5's recent unveiling, the new Rack Extensions were, inevitably, a big topic for the event.

In the first of a series of tutorial videos from the event, resident Reason expert James Bernard shows us how to use one of those Rack Extensions - Propellerhead's own dual-LFO unit Pulsar - as a playable synth. See how he uses it to make a classic Reese-style bass sound above.

Incidentally, Pulsar is free to all Reason 6.5 and Reason Essentials 1.5 owners until 1 October - so go download it from the Rack Extensions store now.

Check out our full guide to the Reason Rack Extensions.