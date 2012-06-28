VIDEO: How to make modern 'phat' house-style claps with Propellerhead Reason

In the second of our tutorial clips from the recent Propellerhead Producers Conference at London's Ministry Of Sound, James Wiltshire - one half of duo Freemasons - shows us a quick house production trick.

In the video above, James demonstrates how - using Reason's Kong Drum designer - to beef up sampled claps to give them the disco-inspired sound of modern house music.

