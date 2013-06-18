Point Blank masterclass highlights 007: Hatcha (DJing tips)

DJ Expo 2013: We were very excited to welcome to the Point Blank studios one of dubstep's most influential figures, DJ Hatcha, to show us how he puts together his legendary sets using the Pioneer CDJ 2000s and DJM 900 mixer.

Check out the highlights from his Masterclass: DJ set up tips and set preparation [00:11]. Getting your music to DJs [04:09]. Importance of radio promotion [07:33]. Organise your playlists and CDs [09:38]. Watch the masterclass in full here.

