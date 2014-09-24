Point Blank: Ableton Live performance masterclass

PRODUCTION EXPO 2014: Alex Banks is one of the most creative live performers, combining carefully chosen hardware with Ableton Live for the best of both worlds.

We decided to ask him to join us to find out how his live set worked - consisting of Ableton Live 9, Ableton Push, Maschine Mikro, A&H K2s and DB4 mixer and Korg Kaoss Pad Quad.

If this inspires you to develop your production and Ableton performance skills, find out more about our Ableton Diploma here.