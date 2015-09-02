MusicRadar basics: home studio part 6 - arrangement

MusicRadar has teamed up with Steinberg and top Cubase expert and producer Bruce Aisher to put together the perfect introduction to making music in a computer-based home studio.

All you need to make great music is our 10-part video series, a computer and some software. (Did you know that you can get a 30-day trial version of Cubase Elements 8 for free here?)

Episode 6 deals with the arranging process - it's time to turn your track idea into a fully finished production. Chop, change, copy and paste your parts to build your tune. Learn about intros, outros, builds and breakdowns.

Enjoy the MusicRadar basics: home studio series so far here and be sure to check back on Friday for the next instalment.