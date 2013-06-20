How to use the echo effect to move between tracks

This is a great technique to add to your arsenal and is perfect for moving between songs that might contain unusual outros or intros, perhaps due to spoken word sequences, or pre-recorded crowd noise etc.

Ben Bristow, head DJ tutor at Point Blank - the world's best music production and DJ school - brings you five essential DJ tips, tricks and cheats that could make the difference between a killer set and death on the decks.

To find out more about Point Blank courses, please email their course advisors or call +44(0) 20 7729 4884 and check out the full brochure.