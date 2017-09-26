How to set up a mastering chain in your DAW

MASTERING WEEK: Setting up an entire mastering chain in your DAW needn't be a daunting task. Here we're going to show you one way that you can go about it.

We're going to build a typical mastering chain from start to finish. We're using Logic Pro X and a combination of stock Logic plugins and some third-party products. This setup demonstrates one possible combination you could use rather than being the definitive mastering chain setup. Experiment with your own plugins and play with the order of them to get optimum results.