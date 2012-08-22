Get the sound of Azealia Banks' 212

Azealia Banks' debut single212– an ode to her area code – brought her stylish, versatile and obscene lyrical fashion to the masses and propelled her to stardom. She subsequently claimed the #1 spot onNME's Cool List 2011 and came third on the BBC's Sound Of 2012 new music countdown.

A less well-known fact is that the groovy backing track for 212 was entirely sampled from Lazy Jay's 2009 release Float My Boat – hence his credit on the track. Accompanying Harlem-born Azealia's wild performance, and the cheeky swing of Lazy Jay's rhythm track, is a distinctive Electro lead that swims all over the place. We'll look at the details required to get that lead part, complete with the gliding pitch and the spinning syncopation of the filter.