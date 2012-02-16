Get the groove of Marvin Gaye's Sexual Healing

Let’s load up all the various plug-ins that are needed to recreate the main four-bar groove.

We need five instances of the EXS24 plug-in running the default factory EXS 808 kit for the kick, snare, claps, hats and toms, plus Motu BPM to play the woodblock part, as Logic’s 808 kit doesn’t include the classic 808 woodblock.

We’ve added an Averb to the hats, too, and panned them to the right. Start by programming the beat with all parts together on one track, while referencing the original. Then copy that part to the other four tracks containing the instances of the EXS24 with the 808 kit. Mute out the other parts so that you have a kick on one track, a snare on the next and so on. This allows you to process all the elements independently.