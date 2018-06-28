10 weird production tricks that will improve your mixes

If the slew of dubious clickbait ads online is anything to go by, there's a weird trick for just about anything, from curing serious ailments to making your millions. While we can't guarantee you'll lose 50lbs a week stuffing your face with açaí berries or that you'll earn £500 a day from a questionable multi-level marketing scheme, what we can offer is a trip through the looking glass into the strange world of unconventional music production techniques.

Keeping on top of your mix is all about being equipped to tackle any curveballs thrown at you. The well worn practices of day-to-day mixing will be familiar to experienced producers, but there may be times when you need that little something extra to get you out of a pickle. Knowing your tools inside out is one thing, but knowing how to bend them to your will to create truly unique sounds and solutions is a whole different ballgame.

So watch as we take the rule book and toss it out of the window to show you how a sideways glance at traditional tools can open up sonic avenues you never knew existed.