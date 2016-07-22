How to build guitar effects pedals

If you've ever opened up a non-digital pedal - for example, a fuzz pedal - there's a good chance you will have seen a dizzying array of tiny components. However overwhelming this looks, however, there's probably only a relatively small number of component types present - and on boutique or older pedals, these should be even more clearly identifiable.

For our purposes, there's only a few main ones to be aware of, and you've probably heard of them before.

Resistors

First up, there's resistors. They are passive components, which means their controlling function is linear. Resistors are used to resist the flow of current and create the correct operating conditions for certain components.

They are colour-coded with either three or four bands to indicate resistance, and then a band to indicate the tolerance of the part. For most cases, you can ignore the tolerance band, especially if using metal film resistors.

Capacitors

Capacitors are another passive component that crop up a lot in audio circuits. They come in two types: radial and axial. Axial have their connectors at each end of the 'barrel', and radial have both legs on the bottom.

The key thing to know about capacitors is that they can be polarised. If unpolarised, they can be placed either way around, but if they are polarised, the schematic will indicate which way around the part should fit.

Generally speaking, the positive leg, or anode, will be longer, and the cathode will be shorter; normally, there is a white, grey or silver stripe on the cathode side as well. This is important as they can blow up with a 'pop' if placed the wrong way around.

Capacitors are useful as they block DC current, which is good for eliminating power supply ripple, and splitting - or 'decoupling' - circuits into isolated parts that can be reasoned about and controlled more precisely.

The Big Muff, for example, has a circuit that is much more carefully decoupled than a Fuzz Factory, which is why it is easier to reason about the interaction of its controls.

Potentiometers

Potentiometers, or pots, are what form the controls of a pedal. They can either be wired as a rheostat, or variable resistor, or as a true potentiometer. A potentiometer moves a resistance to allow more or less signal from pins one or three to pass through pin two - the 'wiper' - while a rheostat controls only the resistance to current.

A rheostat, for example, is used to control supply voltage in the Fuzz Factory circuit - the 'Stab' control - while a potentiometer in the Big Muff serves as a tone knob by selecting between a high- and low-pass filter that are attached to pins one and three.

In order to count the pins, place the pot flat on the desk, point the pins toward you, then count left-to-right. Left is one, right is three.

Diodes

Diodes are polarised components that only let current flow in one direction. They are often used to clip a waveform for audio effect, for example in the Big Muff or ProCo RAT circuits, where diode clipping stages are the basis of the distortion sound.

They are also used to rectify waveforms from time-varying Alternating Current (AC) to time-varying Direct Current (DC). This is important, as a guitar signal from magnetic pickups created by induction is AC, but most components require DC.

LEDs are a type of diode, though like other diodes, they will often need a resistor between them and the power supply to avoid being damaged. They are also sensitive to heat, so need heat-sinking when soldering.

Transistors

Finally, there's transistors. Transistors are active components with three legs - the collector, base and emitter - and they come in two polarities, PNP and NPN. In audio circuits, these are primarily used as amplifiers, as a small current across the base can be used to regulate a larger current across the other two legs.

Early transistors were made of Germanium, but this has been superseded by Silicon in most cases outside of audio. The PCB, schematic, data sheet or a multimeter can be used to determine which legs correspond to collector, base and emitter.

That may seem like quite a lot to take in, but don't worry - these things will become clearer in time. For now, just remember which components are polarised and which have specific pin layouts. Most schematics will help you by laying out the exact pin or leg arrangement as well.