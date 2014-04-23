Point Blank: MAKJ track masterclass

DJ EXPO 2014: MAKJ is one of the fastest rising stars in EDM. His tracks have been regulars in the record bags and Rekordboxes of some of the world's biggest DJs, and has already hit the top spot of Beatport with Countdown, his collaboration with Hardwell.

With remixes for Nervo and Diplo under his belt, MAKJ is set to become one of the stars in commercial dance music in the next few years. Point Blank invited him to their studios to talk about how he mixes the perfect dancefloor track in an exclusive 40-min tutorial.

In it, he talks about tuning his EQ, creating his arrangement and getting the perfect kick drum using Logic Pro. Watch the whole thing above and take one of our production courses for free here.

