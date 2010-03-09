WMD Geiger Counter pedal: First look

It's got a DIY charm to it, there's no denying.

May TG introduce you to the rather striking Geiger Counter pedal from WMD.

This is not your average boutique distortion pedal with an attractive paint job and over-hyped claims about un-cloneable vintage sounds. This is, well, we're not exactly sure.

The easiest way to describe the Geiger Counter is as a sort of pre-amp/distortion pedal, but with built-in 8bit computer modulation capabilities.

This opens up some very interesting noise-making avenues, such as different distortions and wave shapes. For now though, you'll have to be satisfied with these pretty pictures.

Keep an eye out for a full review in a forthcoming TG.

