Win an Ibanez S970CW Premium worth £949!

The Ibanez S series took bulky, angular mahogany guitars and completely turned them on their heads with its unique blend of style and sophistication, and arguably the sleekest and most intuitive design that the company has ever produced.

Thanks to Ibanez's UK distributor Headstock, we have a S970CW to give away to one lucky reader. The S970CW is the newest addition to Ibanez's Premium Series, which, compared to other ranges in the Ibanez catalogue, offers perks such as hand-crimped, super-smooth fret edges for enhanced playability.

Other features particular to this model include the renowned ZR-2 locking vibrato, the same unit fitted to Ibanez's top of the line Prestige guitars. The vibrato also comes fitted with the Zero Point System, further adding to tuning stability. Finishing off the impressive spec list is a set of Ibanez CAP pickups, designed to provide warmth and clarity in spades with minimal signal loss.

It's these precision-engineered elements that make this guitar a shredder's dream. The only question is, are you fast enough to keep up?

How to enter

To be in with a chance of winning just head to www.futurecomps.co.uk/tg228ibanez and answer the question below correctly.

What does the 'S' in the Ibanez S Series actually stand for?'Shred'

'Sonic'

'Saber'

Head to the competition page to enter!

PLEASE NOTE: Under 18s must obtain parental consent to enter this competition and be able to demonstrate this to Total Guitar's reasonable satisfaction.