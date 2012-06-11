Win an Ampeg GVT52-112 combo worth £840!

Standing out in a crowded amp market is no easy task, but one that Ampeg seems to have embraced with open arms with its GVT range. TG has teamed up with Loud Technologies to offer one lucky winner the chance to scoop a full-featured 50-watt valve combo.

The GVT52-112 covers a lot of ground tonally, from spankin' singlecoil country and blues to crushing metal riffs. The trick is in the carefully engineered Baxandall EQ, a highly sensitive circuit that gives Ampeg amps a distinctive voice of their own. With two independent channels, built-in spring reverb, a channel select and gain boost footswitch, and a half-power toggle that takes the output down to 25 watts, the GVT-52-112 is a great stage and studio amp capable of covering a wide variety of genres.

How many amps make up the GVT range?

