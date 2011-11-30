Vox amps documentary now on bbc iplayer

A new BBC documentary on Vox Amplification's impact on the '60s, 'Vox Pop: How Dartford powered the British Beat Boom', is now available to watch via BBC iPlayer.

As you may have guessed from the lengthy-but-very-informative title, the programme looks at how the Dartford-based instrument manufacturer became the brand of choice for the bands of the British beat era movement, including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and The Yardbirds, before declining at the end of the decade.

Of course, there's a top notch line-up of interviewees, most notably Brian May and Bruce Welch (The Shadows), along with more contemporary names like The Horrors.

You can watch the documentary on BBC iPlayer until 6 December, or download it temporarily to watch later.

In other Vox news, an extremely rare Vox UL730, previously owned by George Harrision, is due to go to auction in London on 12 December. Guess how much it's estimated to go for…