Check out this delightfully mental video for ‘Giving Up The

Gun´ from everyone´s favourite Brooklyn indie

pop intellectuals Vampire Weekend.

Not only does it feature Jake Gyllenhaal (awesome), Wu Tang

Clan´s RZA (awesome), but also Lil Jon and Joe Jonas (not so awesome, but it

works).

As per usual, we particularly enjoy their guitars, but this

video also fills TG with a sense of joy that we wouldn´t normally associate

with playing tennis.