Here's the BillyTone, a new baritone graphite guitar from XOX Audio

Confusingly, it's the signature model of bass maestro Billy Sheehan (Mr Big, Steve Vai) and it shares pretty much the same features as XOX's previous 'Handle' guitar, except for a few adjustments which are explained in the video below. Anyway, it's a weird-looking beast and we thought you'd like to look at it... Or burn it at the stake, depending on your preferences...