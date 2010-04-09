Video: The Top 5 Over-Indulgent Guitar Solos

We put out the call on
and
and you
responded in droves. Clearly the guitar-playing we all love to hate, is the
stuff we all secretly love.
These are the kind of solos that are so long you can make
the tea during the main refrain. They are the dodos of the guitar world,
ludicrous creatures that belong in another era. They don´t know how to walk the
earth in these modern times, but that doesn´t stop them trying (yes DragonForce,
we´re looking at you).
Today though, we deny our secret passions no longer. Today,
we celebrate the finest in fretboard masturbation, friction-burnt fingers and
yawn-inducing self-indulgence. It therefore gives us great pleasure to present
to you our Top 5 Over-Indulgent Guitar Solos.