Valentine´s Day is fast approaching and those of us at TG with apples to eye are all sharpening our quills and tuning our lutes for a weekend of woo. Well, we went down Clinton´s at lunch time, so that counts.

In celebration of this event we´ve called upon a small army of

Facebook fans

,

Twitter followers

and

MySpace friends

in order to compile the Top 5 Guitar-Based Love Songs. Thanks for all of your suggestions, here are five of our favourites. Then again, perhaps "favourites" is too kind...