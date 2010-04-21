Video: the PRS guitar-building series - making the body

Video: prs guitar-building series

Over the last few months PRS Guitars has been diligently filming every stage of the guitar-building process in its US factory and uploading it to their YouTube page.



We've put together this playlist of the techniques involved in constructing a PRS guitar body.

All guitarists should know what it takes to put together their instrument, not only because it can help you understand a problem if something goes wrong, but also so you can develop an 'Avatar'-like bond with it.

DISCLAIMER: We are not suggesting you insert body parts into your guitar/amp sockets, you sicko.

Head here to check out the playlist.

