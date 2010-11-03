Video: Slash onstage with Alter Bridge!

Slash has appeared onstage with Alter Bridge in Sweden for a lively rendition of 'Rise Today' and you can check out the video above.

Slash really seems to enjoying life at the moment. First he released a well-received solo album, then he stuck it to Axl on a grand scale on the summer festival scene, and now he's returning some favours, appearing with Alter Bridge at their recent Stockholm show on 2 November.

Clearly a fan of Myles Kennedy's 'other band', the top-hatted one even dons a PRS for the occasion!

