Video: Slash & Andrew Stockdale performing live on Jay Leno

We thought you might enjoy this video of Slash and Andrew Stockdale's (of Wolfmother) first live performance - their recent appearance on US institution 'The Tonight Show' with Jay Leno.

The band sound on-form and tight as hell, so it's probably a good indication of what's to come on the (soon to be announced) live tour dates.

Apparently, Slash and Stockdale will be shooting a video for 'By The Sword' on April 8/9.We know this because Slash recently put out the call for extras (through his

MySpace

) asking for 75 18-22 year-olds who would be willing to "crowd surf and slide down a tube" and who were "willing to get dirty in their own clothing".

Slides and mosh-pits - that's pretty much everything you need in a rock video if you ask us.

Finally, if you haven't seen

this video

of Slash and friends in the studio, it's well worth a watch.