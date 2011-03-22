Video Exclusive: Mojo Fury 'Lemon Marine' live in London

Riff-laden Northern Irish rockers, Mojo Fury, were kind enough to supply us with this exclusive video of their tune 'Lemon Marine', filmed at their gig with InMe at the Relentless Garage, London.

If you like what you see, you can check them out for yourself in May when they'll be back on these shores with And So I Watch You From Afar. Also be sure to check out Total Guitar issue 213 (on sale 18 March to 14 April) for an interview with Mojo Fury in our brand new On The Up section.

Head to www.myspace.com/mojofuryband for more information and let us know what you think via our Twitter and Facebook pages.